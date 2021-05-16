Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.520-1.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.37 billion-$3.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.34 billion.Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.350-6.550 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.00. 2,315,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,741,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $120.17 and a 52-week high of $156.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.32. The company has a market cap of $93.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -833.33, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $166.65.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. Insiders have sold a total of 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

