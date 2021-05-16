Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th.

TSE:FSZ opened at C$10.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.69. Fiera Capital has a 52-week low of C$7.90 and a 52-week high of C$11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of C$1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.94.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$195.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$192.69 million. Equities analysts predict that Fiera Capital will post 1.5099999 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Fiera Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.89.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.