Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) PT Raised to C$11.50 at Haywood Securities

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Haywood Securities from C$8.50 to C$11.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 51.92% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Filo Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 18th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$4.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$2.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Filo Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.75 target price on shares of Filo Mining in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

FIL stock opened at C$7.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$839.64 million and a P/E ratio of -44.79. Filo Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.44 and a 1-year high of C$8.49.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Filo Mining will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

