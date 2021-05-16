Finance of America Equity Capital (NYSE:FOA) PT Lowered to $13.50 at Raymond James

Finance of America Equity Capital (NYSE:FOA) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 37.90% from the company’s current price.

Shares of FOA opened at $9.79 on Friday. Finance of America Equity Capital has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $11.65.

Finance of America Equity Capital LLC develops and operates an end-to-end loan lending and services platform. Its platform connects borrowers with investors. Its products include mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels.

