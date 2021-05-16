Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) PT Raised to $39.00

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FINGF. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Finning International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Finning International from $33.00 to $34.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Finning International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Finning International from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.44.

Shares of OTCMKTS FINGF opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.09 and its 200 day moving average is $23.04. Finning International has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $28.57.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

