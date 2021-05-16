Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target Raised to C$41.00 at CIBC

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FTT. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Finning International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Finning International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$37.05.

FTT stock opened at C$33.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$32.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.26. The stock has a market cap of C$5.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55. Finning International has a 1-year low of C$16.60 and a 1-year high of C$35.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a boost from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

In other news, Senior Officer Juan Pablo Amar sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.70, for a total transaction of C$45,650.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$895,767.54. Also, Senior Officer Anna Pia Marks sold 1,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.01, for a total value of C$54,553.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$919,884.70. Insiders have sold 6,849 shares of company stock worth $223,571 over the last quarter.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

