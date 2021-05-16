First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,160 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,499,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,689,586,000 after buying an additional 54,346 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,220,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,089,000 after acquiring an additional 70,628 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,141,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,751,000 after acquiring an additional 810,000 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,884,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,866,000 after acquiring an additional 56,144 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,480,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,412,000 after acquiring an additional 360,733 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $188.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $94.31 and a 12-month high of $191.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.43.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FRC. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

