First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) is Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 8.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises 2.3% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,410,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,725,000 after purchasing an additional 324,281 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,285,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,370,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,749,000 after acquiring an additional 183,108 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 577.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 146,604 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 244,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,870,000 after acquiring an additional 142,397 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FMB opened at $57.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.72. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $53.46 and a twelve month high of $57.72.

