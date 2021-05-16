Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Earns Outperform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FCU. Eight Capital cut their price target on Fission Uranium from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Fission Uranium to C$0.70 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fission Uranium in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of Fission Uranium stock opened at C$0.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.46. Fission Uranium has a 12 month low of C$0.19 and a 12 month high of C$0.69. The firm has a market cap of C$393.02 million and a PE ratio of -33.89. The company has a current ratio of 36.74, a quick ratio of 36.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fission Uranium will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

