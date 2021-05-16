Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 12,450 urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Shares of UGRO opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.14. urban-gro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $162.00.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.21 million during the quarter.

urban-gro Company Profile

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

