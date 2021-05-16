Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $265,000 Stake in Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) by 162.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Energous worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Energous by 1,438.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors now owns 153,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 143,885 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Energous in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Energous in the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energous by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 23,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energous by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 10,000 shares of Energous stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 245,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 24,210 shares of company stock worth $98,629 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WATT. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Energous from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ WATT opened at $2.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 3.99. Energous Co. has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $7.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average is $3.11.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Energous had a negative return on equity of 171.68% and a negative net margin of 13,071.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Energous Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

