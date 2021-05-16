Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,104,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,096,000 after buying an additional 922,299 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,627,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,976,000 after buying an additional 972,451 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,207,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,997,000 after buying an additional 1,039,274 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,820,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,614,000 after buying an additional 13,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,055,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,727,000 after purchasing an additional 92,735 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

FIXD opened at $53.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.11. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $52.62 and a one year high of $55.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.