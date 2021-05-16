Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) by 227.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Synlogic worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Synlogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Synlogic during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synlogic during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Synlogic by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Synlogic by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 74,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synlogic stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. Synlogic, Inc. has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $5.11. The company has a market cap of $141.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.16.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 41.64% and a negative net margin of 2,761.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Synlogic, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Synlogic from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

