Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Takes $218,000 Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Anthem by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Anthem by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Anthem by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.65.

ANTM opened at $393.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.77. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $406.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 23.25%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.