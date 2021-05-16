FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 527,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,347 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $143,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 65,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,884,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,355,000 after buying an additional 94,616 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $4,650,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 639.9% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,925,000 after buying an additional 27,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $272.93 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.88 and a 12-month high of $295.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $284.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FLT shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.