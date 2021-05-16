Flixxo (FLIXX) Price Hits $0.0365

Flixxo (CURRENCY:FLIXX) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last week, Flixxo has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. Flixxo has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and approximately $4,363.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flixxo coin can now be bought for about $0.0365 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00086519 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00020213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $500.25 or 0.01065977 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00063357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.13 or 0.00113207 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00062315 BTC.

About Flixxo

Flixxo is a coin. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 222,151,329 coins and its circulating supply is 84,323,675 coins. Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Flixxo is www.flixxo.com. The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Flixxo is a decentralized video sharing platform, similar to Popcorn Time. This streaming service aims to ensure that its users are the owners and beneficiaries of their content. FLIXX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Flixxo's ecosystem. It is used by users to watch videos, by producers to monetize their work and incentivize the network, and by advertisers to pay for a moment of the users' attention. “

Flixxo Coin Trading

