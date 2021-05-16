Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their reduce rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Numis Securities currently has a £131 ($171.15) price objective on the stock.

FLTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £143 ($186.83) to £147 ($192.06) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays set a £175 ($228.64) target price on Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a £187 ($244.32) price objective on Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a £160 ($209.04) price objective on Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of £157.71 ($206.04).

LON FLTR opened at £126.95 ($165.86) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £22.24 billion and a PE ratio of 445.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is £151.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is £146.26. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of GBX 9,792 ($127.93) and a 1-year high of £196.81 ($257.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

