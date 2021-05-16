Foresight Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,444 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 424.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 96,721 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 49,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 33,930 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $3,915,000. Next Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $1,968,792.30. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPM opened at $164.01 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $164.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.42 and a 200-day moving average of $136.70. The stock has a market cap of $496.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

