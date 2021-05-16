Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 21,735 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 435,954 shares.The stock last traded at $24.91 and had previously closed at $26.13.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FMTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Forma Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.84.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.03). Analysts predict that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 44.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 27,173 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 2,375.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after buying an additional 113,370 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $963,000. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.