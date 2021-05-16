Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

Equities researchers at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 130.94% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Forte Biosciences’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.37) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.76) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. (FBRC) started coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Forte Biosciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FBRX opened at $31.61 on Friday. Forte Biosciences has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $427.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.64.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will post -7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 84,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Torrance, California.

