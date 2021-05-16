Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,433 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 229.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEN opened at $34.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.37. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.36 and a 1 year high of $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Franklin Resources news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $595,819.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,994,290. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.90.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

