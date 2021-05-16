Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.23.

A number of analysts recently commented on FRU shares. National Bankshares increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight Capital increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$6.60 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$7.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Shares of FRU traded up C$0.14 on Friday, reaching C$9.10. 603,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,887. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39. The stock has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a PE ratio of -75.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.24. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$3.19 and a 52-week high of C$9.13.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently -175.00%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.