Function X (FX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $256.25 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001502 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $256.25 million and approximately $17.80 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,068.95 or 1.00151860 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00052684 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.77 or 0.00241208 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000888 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004588 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 355,372,153 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. The official website for Function X is functionx.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

