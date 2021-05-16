Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Buys 13,729 Shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) by 1,193.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,729 shares during the period. Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN makes up about 3.3% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 6.9% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN in the fourth quarter valued at $481,000.

Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN stock opened at $203.27 on Friday. Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN has a 1-year low of $125.80 and a 1-year high of $205.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.01.

