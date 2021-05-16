Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Has $262,000 Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC decreased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,075 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $811,698,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 246.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,026,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,131 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Stryker by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $204,017,000 after purchasing an additional 413,950 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,318,132,000 after purchasing an additional 364,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,625,814,000 after acquiring an additional 357,755 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SYK opened at $252.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $253.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.88. The company has a market cap of $95.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.75 and a fifty-two week high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,795 shares of company stock valued at $29,064,903. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.75.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

