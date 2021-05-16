Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Takes Position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC owned about 1.30% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDVG. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $682,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 57,694 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TDVG opened at $31.47 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $31.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.66.

