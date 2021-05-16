Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Trims Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,981 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $125.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $87.68 and a one year high of $132.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.07.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. Medtronic’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.54.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

