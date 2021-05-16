FY2021 EPS Estimates for Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Increased by Truist Securiti

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Applied Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($4.92) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($5.41). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Applied Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.59) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.11) EPS.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

APLT has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLT opened at $14.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.27. Applied Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.23.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLT. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 515,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 539,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,877,000 after purchasing an additional 36,140 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Applied Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Applied Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,246,000 after acquiring an additional 228,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $30,241.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,241.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria acquired 43,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $999,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,215 shares of company stock valued at $160,155. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.