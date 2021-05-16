FY2021 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. Lowered by National Bank Financial (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HBM. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.91.

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$9.78 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$3.27 and a 12 month high of C$11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.66. The firm has a market cap of C$2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$420.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$367.89 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total value of C$71,644.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,081,337.28.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.34%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

