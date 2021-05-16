FY2021 EPS Estimates for NorthWestern Co. Decreased by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:NWE)

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of NorthWestern in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.52 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.55. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NorthWestern’s FY2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $400.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.10 million.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NWE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $65.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.06. NorthWestern has a fifty-two week low of $47.43 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in NorthWestern by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in NorthWestern by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NorthWestern by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,200 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $143,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,440.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $178,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,326. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.51%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

