Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Has $4.79 Million Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 26.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the quarter. Oshkosh comprises about 0.7% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 124,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 420.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,805,000 after buying an additional 345,939 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,574,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,495,000 after buying an additional 497,311 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

OSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Oshkosh from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.80.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $2,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,080,192. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $655,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,741 shares of company stock valued at $4,995,915. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OSK stock opened at $135.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.62 and a 200-day moving average of $99.96. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $58.91 and a 12-month high of $136.45.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.