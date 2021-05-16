Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $2.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.30. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $6.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average is $3.58.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.43.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

