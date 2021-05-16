Gems (GEM) Trading 8% Lower This Week

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Gems coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gems has a total market cap of $617,392.66 and approximately $9,847.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gems has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00086985 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00020269 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $510.15 or 0.01069996 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00063853 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.93 or 0.00113112 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00062401 BTC.

Gems Coin Profile

Gems (CRYPTO:GEM) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol. Gems ‘s official website is gems.org. Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Gems Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

