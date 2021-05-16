Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Announces Earnings Results

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genasys had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 13.45%.

NASDAQ:GNSS opened at $5.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.89. Genasys has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $8.32. The company has a market capitalization of $201.51 million, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Genasys alerts:

GNSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Genasys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Genasys in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

In related news, Director John G. Coburn sold 12,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $100,190.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John G. Coburn sold 56,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $449,954.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,855.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.