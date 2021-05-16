General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.56 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.65. General Dynamics reported earnings per share of $2.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full year earnings of $11.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $11.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $12.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 764.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 17,823 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 109,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,248,000 after purchasing an additional 51,106 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $191.94 on Tuesday. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $129.17 and a 52-week high of $197.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 39.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

