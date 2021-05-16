General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $216.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GD. Robert W. Baird upgraded General Dynamics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $188.88.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $191.94 on Wednesday. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $197.51. The firm has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.06.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

