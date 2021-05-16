General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Argus

Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $225.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GD. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday. They set an overweight rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $188.88.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $191.94 on Thursday. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $129.17 and a twelve month high of $197.51. The firm has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.08 and a 200 day moving average of $163.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 39.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GD. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.