General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will report $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for General Mills’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.78. General Mills posted earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.92.

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.40. 3,233,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,702,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.25.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 11,398 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $699,951.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,870.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,146 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in General Mills by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,868 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,365,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,698,000 after purchasing an additional 430,745 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,948,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,019,000 after purchasing an additional 177,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,784,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,025,000 after purchasing an additional 124,312 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

