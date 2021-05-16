Geneva Partners LLC Buys 227 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Geneva Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.7% of Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,885,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 589.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,384,000. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,067,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $418.17 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $282.25 and a twelve month high of $424.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $412.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $384.10.

iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

