Geneva Partners LLC Has $676,000 Position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Geneva Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,691 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XNTK opened at $140.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.52. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $85.74 and a twelve month high of $161.34.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Company Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

