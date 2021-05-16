Geneva Partners LLC Invests $377,000 in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Element Solutions by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 619,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,325,000 after purchasing an additional 109,343 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Element Solutions by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 55,565 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $732,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Element Solutions by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 938,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,174,000 after purchasing an additional 43,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ESI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

ESI opened at $22.62 on Friday. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $23.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average of $17.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $550.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Element Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

