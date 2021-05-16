Geneva Partners LLC Sells 3,320 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Geneva Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the quarter. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth $1,348,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Okta by 313.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.75.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $229.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.65 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The company has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.54.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $4,437,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total transaction of $886,944.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,601 shares of company stock worth $10,632,694 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

