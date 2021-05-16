Geodrill Limited Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (TSE:GEO)

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) – Equities research analysts at Beacon Securities issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Geodrill in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Beacon Securities analyst A. Shaath expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Geodrill’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$32.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$29.88 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Geodrill from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities restated a “na” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective (up from C$2.75) on shares of Geodrill in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of Geodrill stock opened at C$2.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. Geodrill has a 1-year low of C$1.08 and a 1-year high of C$2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$106.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76.

In related news, insider Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 98,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total transaction of C$192,329.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,428,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,490,474.89. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,600 shares of company stock valued at $219,361.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Geodrill’s payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

Geodrill Company Profile

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies with exploration, development, and production operations in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, diamond core, deep directional drilling, air-core, grade control, geo-tech, and water borehole drilling services.

