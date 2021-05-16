Gifto (GTO) Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last Week

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last seven days, Gifto has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Gifto coin can currently be bought for $0.0715 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gifto has a total market cap of $55.10 million and approximately $40.78 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gifto alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00088706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003471 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00020768 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $535.12 or 0.01099220 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00064469 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00113659 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00063768 BTC.

Gifto Coin Profile

Gifto (GTO) is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Buying and Selling Gifto

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gifto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gifto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.