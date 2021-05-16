Gladstone Land Co. (LAND) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 28th

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th.

Gladstone Land has raised its dividend by 2.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Gladstone Land has a dividend payout ratio of -245.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.3%.

NASDAQ LAND opened at $24.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.03. Gladstone Land has a twelve month low of $12.93 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $661.32 million, a PE ratio of -200.15 and a beta of 0.72.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 0.88%. Research analysts forecast that Gladstone Land will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LAND shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Land currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.58.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

