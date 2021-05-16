Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GLOBAL SHIP LEASE is a rapidly growing containership charter owner. Incorporated in the Marshall Islands, Global Ship Lease commenced operations in December 2007 with a business of owning and chartering out containerships under long-term, fixed rate charters to world class container liner companies. “

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

GSL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Global Ship Lease from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Global Ship Lease in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of GSL stock opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.56. The company has a market cap of $557.31 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.97. Global Ship Lease has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSL. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 818,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,535,000 after acquiring an additional 285,600 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $2,429,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $1,766,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $1,217,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter worth $633,000. 32.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Ship Lease (GSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.