Global Synergy Acquisition (NASDAQ:GSAQ) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSAQ) was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. Approximately 14,409 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 67,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSAQ. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $364,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Synergy Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $456,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Global Synergy Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $485,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Global Synergy Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $535,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $582,000.

About Global Synergy Acquisition (NASDAQ:GSAQ)

Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

