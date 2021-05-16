GlobalBoost-Y 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $9,653.00 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0512 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $919,719.21 and approximately $9,653.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

