Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stock Holdings Lowered by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.20.

In other news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $1,430,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total value of $316,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,150 shares of company stock worth $21,204,809. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GL stock opened at $106.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.31 and a fifty-two week high of $108.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

