Gnosis (GNO) Trading Down 16.1% Over Last Week

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 16th. Gnosis has a total market capitalization of $365.44 million and $1.43 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gnosis coin can currently be bought for $242.89 or 0.00490584 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gnosis has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00090113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00020557 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $559.26 or 0.01129598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00065389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00114040 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00065181 BTC.

Gnosis Coin Profile

Gnosis is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Buying and Selling Gnosis

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

